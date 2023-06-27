Chellitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.49 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

