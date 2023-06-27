Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after buying an additional 261,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,570,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 118,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.