CIBC Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$43.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Desjardins reduced their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday.

Empire stock opened at C$36.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.85. Empire has a one year low of C$33.09 and a one year high of C$40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$28,712.00. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

