Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.77. 338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Clariant Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4134 dividend. This is a boost from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. Clariant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.11%.

About Clariant

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.