Clarius Group LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

