Clarius Group LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.