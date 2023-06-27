Clarius Group LLC Sells 324 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5 %

Amphenol stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.