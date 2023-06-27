ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV) Declares Dividend of $0.12

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

CFCV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

About ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF

The Clearbridge Focus Value ESG ETF (CFCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in US large-cap value companies that subscribe to ESG standards. CFCV was launched on May 27, 2020 and is managed by ClearBridge.

