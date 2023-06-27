ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Articles

