CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

CML Microsystems stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 462 ($5.87). 75,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,025. CML Microsystems has a 52-week low of GBX 340 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 596 ($7.58). The firm has a market cap of £71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,300.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 482.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.73.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

