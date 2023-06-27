Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

