Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Trimmed by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. 691,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,186,848. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

