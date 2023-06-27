Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 540,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,308,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

