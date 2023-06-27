Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 83.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,273. The firm has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

