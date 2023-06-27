Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $16.32 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. 171,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,937. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

