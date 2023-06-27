Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $273,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,390,855. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

