Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

