Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.00

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.80), with a volume of 81839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.81).

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £46.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers central processing unit boards; and complementary accessory products, such as switches, storage, and I/O boards.

