Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.23

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Conflux has a market cap of $683.67 million and approximately $71.71 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,652.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00286428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.88 or 0.00749975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00546406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00060725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,218,189 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,978,007,269.8880076 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22697452 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $93,440,497.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

