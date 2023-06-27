Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $243.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.04%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

