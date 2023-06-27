Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0077

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $97,088.40 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

