Contrasting ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 1 27 0 2.96 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $49.81, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and ALJ Regional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 2.82 -$9.14 billion ($1.73) -25.68 ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.11 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.76

ALJ Regional has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -9.95% -43.94% -10.64% ALJ Regional N/A N/A N/A

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. Uber Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

