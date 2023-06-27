Contrasting OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) & Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OneWater Marine and Bénéteau, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneWater Marine currently has a consensus price target of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Bénéteau has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

61.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of OneWater Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OneWater Marine and Bénéteau’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.74 billion 0.32 $130.94 million $7.31 4.81 Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneWater Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

Profitability

This table compares OneWater Marine and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine 5.72% 23.46% 6.76% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OneWater Marine beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France.

