Core Alternative Capital Has $687,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eaton were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.38. 321,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,071. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $197.93.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

