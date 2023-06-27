Core Alternative Capital Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.24. 1,013,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,593. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

