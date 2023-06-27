Core Alternative Capital Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,742 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,393,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,976,738. The stock has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

