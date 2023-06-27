Core Alternative Capital Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $627.09. 207,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,136. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.91 and a 200 day moving average of $513.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

