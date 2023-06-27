Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Corvus Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
