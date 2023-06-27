Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.86 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $7.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

