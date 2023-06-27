CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

