Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $23,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $23,280.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 799,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 3,493,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

