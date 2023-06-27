Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $183.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

DRI opened at $161.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $111.38 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

