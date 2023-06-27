Dawn Protocol (DAWN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $805,532.70

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.96 million and approximately $805,532.70 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

