Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $57.63 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $437,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,004.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,718. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

