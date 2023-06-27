Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.26.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

