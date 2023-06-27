DeltaFi Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $6,932.11 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

