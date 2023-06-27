Derbend Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 234,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

