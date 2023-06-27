Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 31st

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $33.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

DDS traded up $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.64. 23,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

