Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.00

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 44745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

Directa Plus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.38.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

