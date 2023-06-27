Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Increased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $31,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $219,905,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.49. 652,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

