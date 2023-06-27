DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 3,500 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 487,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,533,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $839,459.66.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,044. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.