DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given New GBX 372 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 365 ($4.64) in a research note on Friday.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of DITHF opened at $3.65 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

