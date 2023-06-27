Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 246,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

