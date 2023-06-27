dYdX (DYDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.01 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $313.12 million and $43.01 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00006527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

