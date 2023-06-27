Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.25

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.25 and last traded at $176.92, with a volume of 159984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.