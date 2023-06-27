Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.