Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $989,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

