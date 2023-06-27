Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 308 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. 25,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $87.35.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

