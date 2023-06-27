Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 536 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.99. 45,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $243.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.