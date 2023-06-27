E&G Advisors LP Acquires 3,270 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

